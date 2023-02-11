Real Madrid edge Al-Hilal in eight-goal thriller to win Club World Cup

European champions Real Madrid overcame Al-Hilal in an eight-goal thriller at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday night to seal a fifth title in nine years.

The game, played in the Moroccan capital, saw Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo feature in the final minutes for the Saudi Arabian side.

Asian champions Al-Hilal, who trailed by two goals before 18 minutes, did put up a monumental fight against their European counterparts but it was Real who clinched the victory with a 5-3 scoreline.

Al-Hilal goalscorers were Luciano Vietto (a brace) and Moussa Marega while Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde netted a brace each for Real Madrid, and Benzema scored a goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team successfully added to their four cups from 2014 to 2018, and their triumph meant European teams have won the past 10 editions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the competition features reigning continental champions and champions of the host country. But FIFA has announced its intentions to change the format from June 2025 to feature 32 teams and be held every four years.

