Sports
Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Man City in UCL semifinal first leg
Defending champions Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City in the first leg of their semifinal tie of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Vinícius Júnior put Real Madrid in front with a stunning 25-yard strike in the 36th minute as the hosts stayed on top at halftime.
Kevin De Bruyne then scored Man City equaliser with low strike from edge of box in the second half, as both side struggled to find a late winner.
Read Also: Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win 20th Copa del Rey title
Madrid are seeking a second trophy of the season having won the Copa del Rey over the weekend while City are still gunning for a treble this season.
Both sides will play in the second leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium next week, with the winners to face Inter or AC Milan in the final in Istanbul on 10 June.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the tie is a repeat of last season’s semi-final which Real Madrid won 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first leg defeat at the Etihad Stadium.
