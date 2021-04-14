Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up | Ripples Nigeria

Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for this season’s European Champions League.

The 13-time champions held English champions, Liverpool, to a goalless draw in the second leg clash played at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid had earlier defeated Liverpool 3-1 in last week’s reverse fixture in Spain.

The Spanish league leaders will meet Chelsea in the semi-final later this month.

At the Signal-Iduna Park in Germany, Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to qualify on 4-2 aggregate.

The Pep Guardiola side also defeated the German side 2-1 in last week’s first leg clash in England.

Dortmund opened the scoring through English youngster, Jude Bellingham, in the 15th minute while City’s goals came through Ryad Mahrez (55th) and Phil Foden (79th).

The English league leaders will meet Paris Saint Germain in the last four.

