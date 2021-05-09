Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga | Ripples Nigeria

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla.

Real, who could have gone level with leaders Atletico Madrid, struggled to earn a point from the encounter.

A last-gasp goal by Eden Hazard helped the Zinedine Zidane side secure a draw at the Bernabeu clash.

Read Also: Barca, Atletico stalemate at Camp Nou keeps La Liga title race wide open

Two points now separate Spain’s top three – with Barcelona, in third, level on points with Real – with three games remaining to wrap up the campaign.

Sevilla were denied a victory that would have taken them within four points of the lead and they now look out of contention, sitting six points off the top.

On Saturday, Atletico protected their two-point lead at the top of the league with a goalless draw at Barcelona.

Join the conversation

Opinions