Real Madrid reach Super Cup final with thrilling extra-time win over Barcelona

Real Madrid have reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup after beating Barcelona 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday night.

The four-way Super Cup, which also involves Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, is being played at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring on 25 minutes before Frankie de Jong equalized for Barca before halftime.

Karim Benzema then put Real in front on 72 minutes before Ansu Fati drew level again for Barcelona, and forces the game into extra time.

It was Valverde who scored the winner for Real, putting them in front in the eighth minute of extra time and sending them to the final.

The other Semifinal will take place on Thursday between Atletico, who are La Liga winners, and Copa del Rey runners-up, Bilbao.

The winners of Thursday game will take on Real Madrid in the final billed to take place on Sunday.

