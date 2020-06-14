Real Madrid resume La Liga campaign with victory over Eibar

Real Madrid secured a win in their first game since returning from the coronavirus pandemic-induced break, as they defeated Eibar 3-1 on Sunday.

The victory also marked manager Zinedine Zidane’s 200th game in charge of the Spanish giants.

The game was played at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano at their training ground, as the Bernabeu is still under renovation.

With the victory, Real are back to two points behind leaders Barcelona, who defeated Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday night.

Toni Kroos opened the scoring by driving in a brilliant goal after just four minutes.

Sergio Ramos and Marcelo scored before half-time in a routine win, with Eden Hazard making the assist for Ramos.

The visitors pulled one back through Pedro Bigas’ fortunate strike on the hour mark.

