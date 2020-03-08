Real Madrid suffer shock loss at Betis as Barcelona stay top

Real Madrid fell to a shock defeat at Real Betis on Sunday to let Barcelona stay ahead in the La Liga title race.

Despite winning the El Clasico last Sunday to take control of the La Liga race, the defeat at Betis denied the Zinedine Zidane’s side from reclaiming the top spot.

Barca had beaten Real Sociedad 1-0 over the weekend to go two points clear.

Sidnei opened the scoring with a stunning strike into the top corner for the home side, but a Karim Benzema penalty leveled both sides.

Ex-Barcelona forward Cristian Tello was Betis’ match winner, stroking in on 82 minutes from Andres Guardado who picked up a loose pass from Benzema.

The visitors pushed for another equaliser but efforts by Ferland Mendy and by Benzema in the 95th minute, could not successfully earn them a point on the road this weekend.

