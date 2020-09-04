Real reason covid-19 cases are on the rise in Plateau State –Commissioner

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, has revealed the real reason for the recent spike in the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

Manjang who spoke with journalists in Jos on Thursday said that the recent spike in the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the state was as a result of high level of community testing recently embarked upon by the state government.

He said; “There is an increase in community testing for the disease as Plateau State has three testing centres now. Testing is now ongoing in many communities in the state, which is being fully supported by traditional rulers.

“The governor has also directed all civil servants in the state to go on compulsory COVID-19 test as it has earmarked N11 billion in its revised 2020 budget to tackle the pandemic,” Manjang added.

He also assured civil servants that Governor Simon Lalong’s administration would sustain the payment of their salaries as well as payment of pension despite the economic challenges.

He said: “When we talk about payment of salary, some people say it is not an achievement and I ask; if payment of salary is not an achievement, what is lack of payment of salary that was witnessed during the previous administration.

“We have continued to pay salary as at when due including the seven to nine months of salary arrears inherited from the previous administration.

“We were about to pay the new minimum wage when COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

“We suspended it in collaboration with labour and we will resume when the situation improves,” Manjang concluded.

