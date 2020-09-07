Real reason Nigeria is afraid of Biafra —MASSOB leader

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Sunday offered what it said we’re reasons the Nigerian state was afraid of the agitators of Biafra.

It also announced September 13, 2020 for the celebration of the 21st anniversary of its formation.

The group further vowed that it would not compromise or jeopardise its 21 years of struggle for freedom for anything.

This was stated on Sunday by MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement titled: ‘MASSOB to commemorate her 21st anniversary with a dimension’.

According to Madu, the occasion would be used to renew its commitment to the restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra, adding that Biafra remains the hope of the Igbo in Nigeria.

He said: “Today in Nigeria, true nationhood has remained stillborn. Peace, justice and equity has remained elusive in Nigeria, which still remains in perpetual strife and increasing crises since her independence.”

“These undeniable realities are the reasons the Nigerian state is afraid of Biafra, which represents the truth they cannot legitimately counter. Biafra speaks of the truth that Nigeria knows it is guilty of; so out of weakness, jitters and fear, Nigeria resorts to repression, persecution, killing and detention of Biafran agitators.

“MASSOB shall use the anniversary to renew our avowed determination in committing our lives for the continuation of the struggle for the actualisation and restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra through non-violence.”

