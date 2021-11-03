Reality star, Chris Adah, claims she was spiritually tied for 30 years

Former Ultimate Love contestant, Chris Adah in a narrative published on her Instagram stories claims she was in a spiritual bondage for 30 years.

Speaking via her IG stories on Wednesday afternoon, the reality star mentioned that all attempts to gain freedom were futile until recently when the perpetrator passed on.

According to the reality star, the perpetrator tied her down so she will never be married and that the day her husband – who also took part in the reality show with her – proposed, she got news that the person died that same day.

She wrote:

“Things you cannot prove in court happen. Seen photos of people whose lives were placed on hold by a fellow human being flying around the net. People, these things happen but God shows up when it’s time. I was tied for 30 years, a charm that started manifesting as I turned 20.

Chris Adah continued:

“Never to be married, everywhere I go, even at malls, I get stopped by seers who mention the same name of this so-called man to me but I never believed.

“The day my husband proposed to me was the same day I was called to be told that who I had been warned of passed on. These things happen, protect yourself spiritually with the greatest power. There is evil in the land.”

