Reality star, Cross, reveals he was arrested in South Africa

Big Brother Naija finalist, Cross real name Ikechukwu Okonkwo on his verified Twitter page has recounted his recent ordeal in South Africa.

Taking to the microblogging site on Tuesday, the reality star revealed that he was arrested by South African police officers for flouting COVID-19 rules.

The reality TV star who doubles as a singer noted that he was unaware of the curfew and when he was questioned by the law enforcement agents he lied that he was a citizen of the country with the name, Siyabonga.

The Anambra State-born said he was however released after he identified himself.

He wrote, “So SA I got stoped by your police, apparently there’s a curfew. They took me to their office, Omo nobody tell me ooo. So guys I tell them say I get name called siyabonga and my first time in SA and they smiled and I think they wan let us go ooo.

“Omo japa japa. My bed they call me. Thanks guys We free now.”

Cross’ statement is coming several weeks after he was called out for publishing a lewd picture of himself on the social media platform, SnapChat.

