Reality star Pere advises men to be cautious with their partners because…
Nigerian reality star Pere Egbi has stated on his Instagram stories that most men are unknowingly raising children who do not belong to them.
Speaking about paternity fraud, the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes second runner up mentioned that men should be cautious so that they do not end up ‘getting played’ by their partners.
He added that most women are out to ‘ruin men’, therefore men need to thread with caution.
Pere wrote:
“Some men out here getting played fathering children who they don’t even know is theirs.”
He continued, “Wise Up! Some women are out here to ruin men.”
