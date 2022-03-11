Reality star, Sammie, tired of ‘BBNaija’ life

Nigerian reality star, Sammie has revealed on his Twitter page that he is tired of the ‘Big Brother Naija’ life.

According to the reality star, there is nothing he could do to satisfy or appease fans of the Big Brother Naija show.

Sammie, real name Samuel Jacob Alifa participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition where he failed to emerge victorious.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Friday afternoon, the reality star stated that fans were making their lives complicated by having an issue with everything they do.

Sammie added that he is exhausted from this.

Here is what the 26-year-old reality star had to say:

“I am actually tired of this bbn parole tbh, if we try to catch cruise with you guys problem, if we are not actively doing something to make u guys happy wahala, if we tweet anything it must be related to bbn, if we don’t have a problem .

Omo na una sabi o! Wo, I no get strength again.”

