Reality star Tacha Akide laments, says Nigerians move on too quickly from tragic events

Nigerian reality star, Tacha Akide has lamented over how rapidly Nigerians move on with their regular activities immediately after tragic events occur in the country.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate wondered what needed to happen again in Nigeria before the citizens would become “tired” of the situation in the country.

Tacha, who was reacting to the recent attack on worshippers in Owo, Ondo state, slammed Nigerians in a video shared on her Instagram story late Monday.

In the video she shared, Tacha said;

Read also :Reality stars Tacha Akide, Mercy Eke bury the hatchet

“Honestly, Nigerians need to tell me what needs to happen that will make them tired. I need to know what needs to happen again in this country that will make us uncomfortable because we move on too easily.

“To the best of my knowledge, everything has happened in Nigeria. Children have been kidnapped, people die in the mosque, and people have died in the church. ASUU is on strike and students are at home.

“Unimaginable things happen in Nigeria on a daily basis. So tell me, what needs to happen again? That will cause that call to action to bring everybody together to say we are uncomfortable, we are tired, and we need to cause a change. What?”

Watch her speak below.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/symply_tacha/2854820009235896704/

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now