Reality star Tacha mocks women with botched enhancement surgery

Popular Nigerian reality star, Tacha Akide has urged women with botched enhancement surgery to request for refunds from their surgeons.

In a video published on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the former Big Brother Naija housemate mentioned that most women who undergo body enhancement surgeries have a ‘box-shaped’ derriere and it often doesn’t fit their legs.

In recent years, numerous female celebrities have undergone enhancement surgery, including Tacha’s Big Brother Pepper Dem rival and eventual winner, Mercy Eke.

Read also: Reality TV star, Tacha, narrates her ordeals with chauffeurs

The practice is fast becoming prevalent in this part of the world.

Speaking via her IG stories, Tacha urged her audience not to ‘get her wrong’ so as to avoid making reference to any particular person.

Watch Tacha share her opinion below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now