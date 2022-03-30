Reality stars Tacha Akide, Mercy Eke bury the hatchet

Big Brother Naija superstars, Tacha Akide and Mercy Eke have put an end to their long-running feud.

Both reality stars featured as guests on the latest episode of Toke Makinwa’s show, ‘Talk With Toke Makinwa‘.

Mercy who emerged winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition disclosed during the session that she was fascinated that she could finally sit down and end the feud with her now ex-archrival.

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemates who had an altercation while in Big Brother’s house seemed to have sustained the enmity; even after exiting the show, with fans fueling the whole issue.

However, during the “Talk With Toke Makinwa,” the ladies could be seen sitting next to each other. Both ex-BBNaija stars admitted to being tired of fighting.

Mercy who at some point got emotional began to shed tears; while stressing that Nigerians always want people to be at war with each other.

Watch the session below.

"We are tired of fighting"👀👀@real_mercyeke and @Symply_Tacha sit next to each other, this week on #TalkWithTokeMakinwa 🙆🏽‍♀️ Can't get any juicier than this!🙆🏽‍♀️

4:30pm /Friday 1 April/ ch.173

