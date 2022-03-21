Entertainment
Reality Tv star, Angel Smith, doesn’t want to have children
Nigerian reality tv star, Angel Smith mentioned on her social media platform that she doesn’t want to have children.
According to the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes third runner-up, she does not plan to raise kids due to personal reasons.
The reality star stated this on her Instagram stories after she was praised for gifting her mother an iPhone 12 as an early birthday present.
Most of her followers praised her benevolence and said a word of prayer for her, that her kids will also take care of her.
Despite the positive words of proclamation, the 22-year-old reality star said she has no plans to give birth.
Read also: BBNaija star, Angel Smith, unveils what she has acquired at 21
Angel didn’t stop there, she went to mention that she won’t change her mind about childbearing in the near future.
She wrote, “Me laughing at everyone saying my children will also take care of me; when I don’t want children.”
Angel gained mainstream prominence in 2021 when she entered the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition as the youngest in the history of the competition.
The reality star was 21-years-old at the time. She finished as the third runner-up.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...