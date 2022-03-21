Reality Tv star, Angel Smith, doesn’t want to have children

Nigerian reality tv star, Angel Smith mentioned on her social media platform that she doesn’t want to have children.

According to the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes third runner-up, she does not plan to raise kids due to personal reasons.

The reality star stated this on her Instagram stories after she was praised for gifting her mother an iPhone 12 as an early birthday present.

Most of her followers praised her benevolence and said a word of prayer for her, that her kids will also take care of her.

Despite the positive words of proclamation, the 22-year-old reality star said she has no plans to give birth.

Read also: BBNaija star, Angel Smith, unveils what she has acquired at 21

Angel didn’t stop there, she went to mention that she won’t change her mind about childbearing in the near future.

She wrote, “Me laughing at everyone saying my children will also take care of me; when I don’t want children.”

Angel gained mainstream prominence in 2021 when she entered the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition as the youngest in the history of the competition.

The reality star was 21-years-old at the time. She finished as the third runner-up.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now