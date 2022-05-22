Connect with us

Reality tv star, Angel Smith, says she regrets attending Big Brother Naija show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has explained in a recent interview with media personality, Taymesan that she regrets participating in the popular reality show.

Smith was a contestant in the 6th edition of BBNaija in 2021 where she finished as the third runner-up.

Speaking on Taymesan’s Tea With Tay Podcast, the reality star asked if she regretted going on the reality show, and replied by saying yes.

Angel expressed her regrets over her participation in Big Brother Naija as she claimed to be the most misunderstood ex-BBN housemate, adding, that she sometimes wishes she could go back to her old life.

She stated an instance when she tweeted at random and people thought she was attacking another BBNaija ex-housemate.

