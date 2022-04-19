Reality tv star, Ifu Ennada, explains why she developed bias against the church

Nigerian reality star, Ifu Ennada in a social media post has explained why she stopped going to church.

Taking to her Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Tuesday, April 19, the Big Brother Naija superstar mentioned that she hasn’t been to church in several years due to the constant monetary demands from pastors.

The reality star mentioned in her post that her faith in God often declines whenever she hears a man of God requesting for funds from his congregation.

According to the reality star, a preacher in one of the churches said that his ‘special blessing’ was only for people who can sow seeds of N50k and above.

“The churches I was attending at the time were trying to kill my faith in Christ. A lot of things they did were opposite to what the Bible says. Imagine a Preacher saying he has special blessing for the church but only for people who can sow special seeds of N50k and above,” she wrote.

“What of people who gladly sow all even though it’s lesser than N50k and above. Did we pay for the Cross? Could we ever pay for it? Anyway, I chose Christ and left the Church.”

