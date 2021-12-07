Reality tv star, Isilomo, lampoons skit makers who dress in female attire

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Isilomo Braimoh has revealed on her Instagram platform that she is not a fan of social media comedians who wear female attire to entertain their fans.

She mentioned that men do not have to dress like women to deliver their message.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star Jaypaul to take hiatus from physical activities following health issue

Isilomo added that she genuinely despises them and has found it annoying over the years.

She wrote:

I genuinely despise Nigerian comedians who have to dress like women to appear funny.

It annoyed me over the years.

Like what about being a woman is funny like.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now