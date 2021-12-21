Reality tv star Ka3na says father’s kissing female kids on the lips is inappropriate

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Ka3na, real name Katherine Jones, has opined that fathers should desist from kissing their daughters on the lips.

The reality star made this known in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

According to her, kissing their baby girls on the forehead or the cheeks is more appropriate.

”Fathers should stop kissing their baby girls on the lips forehead or chick is more appropriate…Thinking Aloud Seriously #goodmorning”she tweeted

