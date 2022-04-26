Reality Tv star Khafi claims she went on BBN show to promote ‘Metropolitan Police’

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Khafi Kareem has claimed that her appearance in the popular reality show was to promote the British Metropolitan Police.

The reality TV star made this known during a misconduct hearing over her unauthorized participation in the popular show.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Kareem admitted she took and surrendered her laptop to the show’s organizers.

The mother of one, however, denied the allegations of breaching standards in respect of “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct.”

Kareem also stated clearly during the hearing that she failed to declare a business interest in relation to the publicity and promotion of the TV show.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Kareem asked for unpaid leave wages because she helped promote the Metropolitan Police.

Khafi spent 77 days in the Big Brother Naija house before she was eliminated.

The hearing was held at the Empress Building in west London on Monday, April 25.

Since the show, Khafi has gone on to marry a fellow housemate, Gedoni Ekpata and they have a son.

