Reality tv star, Khafi, mourns brother on death anniversary, says killers yet to be found

Former Big Brother housemate, Khafi Kareem-Ekpata is mourning her brother, Alexander on the second anniversary of his death.

The reality star on Thursday took to Instagram to express her grief over her brother’s death, adding that his killers have not yet been found.

Khafi mentioned that the death hurts her every day and though she finds ways to suppress her grief, news like the Owo massacre in Ondo State and young black boys dying needlessly triggers her.

The 31-year-old wrote:

“Today marked two years since my brother Alex was murdered in cold blood on the streets of London.

“It feels so wrong to commemorate this kind of anniversary; wedding anniversaries, birthdays etc are things that should be celebrated and remembered, not a day of death. But two years on and still his murderers have not been found.

“This is NOT OKAY.

“It hurts me every day and is not getting any easier, I just find better ways to suppress my grief as time goes on, but every time it arises it is like a dagger to my chest afresh.

Read also :Reality Tv star Khafi claims she went on BBN show to promote ‘Metropolitan Police’

It has made me so sensitive to any news of death, especially shootings like those in Owo, Uvalde, and particularly news of young black boys dying needlessly.

“They trigger so much for me.

So I was dreading today.

And if I had it my way I would have buried my head in the sand and pretended this isn’t my reality. I had 3 brothers and now I only have 2.

“And the people responsible are still walking the streets. It makes me so angry.

“But my brother @kabiz_k wrote this song (full song in my bio) and it expresses so much of how I feel, I couldn’t not share it.

“Please listen, in memory of my brother Alex and all the fallen.

“Their deaths will not be in vain. And if you have any information on Alex’s death, it is not too late to speak up.”

Alexander, 20, was shot dead on his way home on June 8, 2020 after a visit to a convenience store in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

Khafi had in August said seven persons were arrested in connection to the incident.

Alex, who would have begun studying Computer Science at the university in September was buried on July 29.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now