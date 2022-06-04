Entertainment
Reality tv star, Mercy Eke, responds to those mocking her ‘Igbo accent’
Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke in a recent interview session with Nigerian media personality Taymesan addressed people who have been mocking her because of her ‘Igbo’ accent.
The reality star mentioned during the session that she is surprised people are mocking her for her accent despite being aware of her background history. Mercy who hails from Owerri, the capital city of Imo State stated that she never left her state of origin until when she went for the mandatory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in 2016.
The popular reality star added that her accent has never hindered her from achieving success, therefore, she is unapologetic of her accent despite criticism from social media trolls.
Mercy further pointed out that footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo speaks English with an accent, and people also adore him.
Listen to her speak below.
