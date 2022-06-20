Entertainment
Reality tv star, Mercy Eke, says she’s ready for marriage, begs to be located
Nigerian reality television star, Mercy Eke, has stated that she is prepared to walk down the aisle.
The Big Brother Naija winner made this known on her SnapChat account.
Mercy affirmed that she was ready for marriage, and cried out for her hubby to locate her.
Reality tv star, Mercy Eke, responds to those mocking her 'Igbo accent'
The caption to her post reads, “I’m ready for marriage… hubby locate me”.
The renowned reality star and brand influencer was in a relationship with fellow reality star, Ike Onyeama before their relationship was called off in 2020.
Mercy Eke has since remained single, keeping her relationship away from the public.
