Entertainment
Reality tv star, Tacha Akide, accuses BBN housemate, Doyin, of being obsessed with her
Tacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has expressed concerns over BBNaija Level Up housemate Doyin’s continuous mention of her name on the show.
Tacha participated in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition.
On Monday night, during a chat with a fellow housemate, Doyin disclosed that Tacha was probably the originator of all the issues she had while in the house.
Read also:Reality star Tacha Akide laments, says Nigerians move on too quickly from tragic events
“I used to feel Tacha caused some of the things for herself but now I fully understand why she was like that, there are some things you can’t control in this house and you just have to flare up,” she said.
In a swift response, the reality TV star took to her Instagram stories where she alleged that Doyin may be obsessed with her.
“Doyin or whatever her name is should come f*ck me at this point. Girl is obsessed,” she wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...