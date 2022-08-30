Reality tv star, Tacha Akide, accuses BBN housemate, Doyin, of being obsessed with her

Tacha Akide, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, has expressed concerns over BBNaija Level Up housemate Doyin’s continuous mention of her name on the show.

Tacha participated in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition.

On Monday night, during a chat with a fellow housemate, Doyin disclosed that Tacha was probably the originator of all the issues she had while in the house.

“I used to feel Tacha caused some of the things for herself but now I fully understand why she was like that, there are some things you can’t control in this house and you just have to flare up,” she said.

In a swift response, the reality TV star took to her Instagram stories where she alleged that Doyin may be obsessed with her.

“Doyin or whatever her name is should come f*ck me at this point. Girl is obsessed,” she wrote.

