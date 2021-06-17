Metro
Reality TV star, Tacha Akide, rescues man from committing suicide in Lagos
The reality star, Tacha Akide has rescued a man from taking his own life in Lagos State.
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, another reality TV star, Prince took to his Twitter and Instagram pages where he revealed that his friend, Somto was planning to commit suicide.
He appealed to friends and residents close to help save the young man from killing himself.
Among those who went searching for the young man was Tacha as she was able to locate him with the help of another person and take him to the hospital just in time.
Prince has since appreciated Tacha for rescuing the suicidal young man.
“I got a call from a friend that he and @symplytacha have found somto and are currently in the hospital. Thank you very much Symply_Tacha for your kind heart, and to everyone who showed concern, God bless you too immensely,” Prince later tweeted.
Tacha also confirmed Prince’s tweet via her Instagram page about Somto’s health updates.
Read the post below.
By Adekunle Fajana
