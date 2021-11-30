Reality TV star, Tacha, narrates her ordeals with chauffeurs

Nigerian reality star, Tacha Akide has taken to her social media platform to recount her nefarious experiences with the chauffeurs who have worked with her in recent months.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories, Tacha narrated how the first driver got into trouble with the law while driving and the strenuous process it took for her to recover her seized vehicle.

The former Big Brother Naija star went on to appeal to Nigerians to tread with caution when employing support staff. She asked for people to double check so as to avoid issues.

“The former driver took one way on lekki epe way and lasma impounded my van. I know the struggle I went through to recover my van,” she wrote.

Read her thread below:

