Reality TV star, TBoss, says enemies are closer than we know

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, TBoss has opined that most enemies are usually within close proximity.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate disclosed this on her Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Monday, January 24.

Taking to her IG stories, the reality star wrote; “The pain. All them tears. It’s usually caused by someone from within. 90% of the time. The enemy is never far off.”

