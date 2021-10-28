Reality Tv star, TBoss, wants celebrities punished for lewd contents

Nigerian reality TV star, Adetokunbo Idowu, better known as TBoss has expressed disappointment in celebrities who keep ‘mistakenly’ leaking their own lewd materials on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Big Brother Naija Gobe second runner-up stated that celebrities should be disciplined for sharing certain contents on social media due to their status.

Her statement came after Cross, a former Big Brother Naija contestant shared a controversial video of himself on SnapChat.

The reality star has since apologized that it was a mistake.

Reacting to Cross’ ‘innocent mistake’ apology, TBoss had this to say:

“There are mistakes and then there are intentional mistakes. And the rate of these ridiculous intentional mistakes are about to increase…you know why? Because there ‘re no repercussions. None at all. If only there were…” she wrote.

