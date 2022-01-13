Reality tv star, Uti Nwachukwu, shares thoughts on tithing

Big Brother Africa star Uti Nwachukwu has opined on the microblogging site, Twitter that tithing works, but that it is not a necessity.

Taking to his Twitter platform on Wednesday, the reality star stated that tithing was not compulsory and no one will be punished for not participating in it.

Specifically, tithing is a principle in the Christian faith where a believer is expected to part with 10% of their income in return for blessings from God.

Read also: Uti Nwachukwu says religion, culture has repressed the s3xuality of Nigerians

The issue of tithing has remained one of the most controversial topics among Christians in modern times. While some Christians and pastors have said this is compulsory, others have insisted that it is not.

Here is what Uti Nwachukwu had to say about tithing:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now