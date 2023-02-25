Sports
Real’s title hopes dented as Madrid derby ends in draw
Real Madrid’s title hopes have been dented with a draw against city rivals, Atletico Madrid in a La Liga clash on Saturday.
The game played at the Bernabeu saw the hosts held to a 1-1 draw, in a game that followed their stunning 5-2 outing against Liverpool in the Champions League days ago.
Atletico were reduced to 10 men just past the hour mark of the game as Angel Correa had been sent off for elbowing Antonio Rudiaft.
Read Also: EPL: Liverpool, Palace play goalless; Arsenal pip Leicester as Man City win
But it was Atletico who got in the lead afterwards as Jose Gimenez scored the opener in the 78th minute before Real levelled through Alvaro Rodriguez five minutes to time.
Teenaher Rodriguez became the youngest player this century to score in a La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico.
With the draw, Real Madrid are now seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who play on Sunday.
Barcelona can open a ten-point lead at the top of La Liga with victory at Almeria on Sunday.
