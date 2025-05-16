Recent Boko Haram attacks mere eclipse —CDS Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has described the recent wave of attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters as a temporary phase.

Speaking in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday during an operational visit to the Theatre Command North East, Operation Hadin Kai, General Musa referred to the renewed insurgent assaults in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states as “merely an eclipse.”

His visit included stops at Giwa Barracks and the 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment, where he assessed recent damages and held strategic meetings with top military officers, including Theatre Commander Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

In the last two months, insurgents have launched coordinated attacks, overrunning military bases in Sabon Gari, Buni-Gari, Izge, Yamtake, Wulgo, Marte, and Rann. The assaults also resulted in the destruction of several communities and tragic loss of lives—affecting civilians, security forces, and even some of the attackers.

General Musa, however, cautioned against panic, asserting that the Nigerian Armed Forces remain vigilant and capable. “The pockets of attacks should not be a cause for concern. The military and other security agencies are firmly in control of the situation,” he stated.

He further explained that these recent activities are partly the result of increased pressure on terrorists in the Sahel region, pushing them across porous borders into Nigerian territory, especially around the Lake Chad Basin.

“Security is not a one-man business,” General Musa emphasized. “I appeal to all Nigerians to support efforts to end Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping, and every form of criminality. Peace and development require collective responsibility.”

He urged the media to focus on highlighting the achievements of security personnel rather than amplifying the propaganda of terrorist groups. “Journalists must partner with us in reshaping the narrative,” he said.

General Musa also disclosed that the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is intensifying efforts to bolster national security, including the acquisition of advanced weaponry and implementation of new counter-terrorism strategies.

“We’re not alone in this,” he added. “Nigeria maintains a non-aligned diplomatic position but continues to engage with global partners. During my recent trip to Russia, we initiated talks with stakeholders ready to support us in this fight.”

