RECESSION: Atiku urges Buhari to swallow pride, take quality advice on management of economy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow his pride and heed to the advice of others as Nigeria slips into its worst recession in 33 years.

Nigeria plunged into its second recession in four years last week.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election, said on his Twitter handle that the president should accept his limitations and do things differently this time around.

The ex-vice president added that he received the news of the country’s second recession “with a heavy heart.”

He noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a second recession could have been avoided through disciplined and prudent management of the country’s economy.

Atiku decried a situation where the government increases the cost of goods and services that affect the masses, while its officials live in luxury and refuse to cut down on their expenses.

He warned the government against further borrowing for anything other than essential needs.

Atiku wrote: “I urge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to swallow its pride, and accept its limitations, so that they can open their minds to ideas, without caring who the messenger is.

“Because this (recession) could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well-meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day and avoiding profligate borrowing.”

