RECOVERED LOOTS: Govs wants states included in distribution, decision making

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), has said it would interface with the Federal Government towards ensuring that state governments are included in the distribution of recovered stolen funds and also in decision making process.

The governors stated this after their 8th COVID-19 Teleconference meeting, expressing concerns about the ownership and distribution of proceeds from recovered looted funds and accounts or investments funded as the first-line charge from the federation account.

NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement he signed, said: “Following an update on the rising trend of deductions from revenues accruable to the federation account available for distribution to the three tiers of government, the Governors noted the threat this poses on the fiscal capacity of States to respond to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members also raised concern about the ownership and distribution of proceeds from recovered looted funds and accounts or investments funded as first-line charge from the federation account. The Forum agreed to engage with the federal government to ensure that the governance arrangement of all federation-funded investments recognize State governments as shareholders in the distribution of proceeds and decision making.”

The governors have also set up a Committee that would interface with the federal government on the next Medium-term National Development Plan that would help mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 crisis.

Members of the committee that will interface with the Federal Government on the next Medium term National Development Plan are Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Abubakar Atiku of Kebbi; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

The Communique read in part: “The Forum has followed with interest, the development of the 12-month Economic Sustainability Plan by the federal government, which is designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

“In the spirit of developing a truly coordinated national response to the crisis, Governors expressed the importance of greater consultation and collaboration between the federal and state governments on development planning. A Committee was consequently set up to interface with the federal government on the next Medium-term National Development Plan. The Committee is made up of the Governors of Bauchi, Plateau, Kebbi, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Ekiti.

“A second Committee comprising the Governors of Gombe, Nasarawa, Delta, Ebonyi, Oyo and Kaduna was established to steer the activities of the NGF-NESG Economic Roundtable (NNER) – a sub-national platform of the NGF and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group created to promote sub-national competitiveness through public-private collaboration.”

