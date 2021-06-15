Recruit Egbesu Boys into South-South regional security outfit, Orbih tells Gov Diri | Ripples Nigeria

The dreaded Egbesu Boys may become an integral part of a future South-South security outfit if the governors of the region heed the counsel of Chief Dan Orbih who is the National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South.

Orbih gave the advice Tuesday while, once again, lamenting over worsening insecurity across the country.

Addressing the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, at the State Government House, the PDP chieftain called on him to recruit the dreaded Egbesu Boys in the formation of a regional security outfit which he has fervently recommended to the the South-South governors.

Members of the PDP Working Committee in the South-South had paid a courtesy visit to the Governor, and were warmly received by the State Executive Council, as well as the PDP leadership in the state.

Chief Orbih had said, among others, “Your Excellency, the Federal Government has failed in its constitutional responsibility of securing lives of our people. I want to commend you for taking positive steps in improving the security architecture of the state by your recent donations of operational vehicles to the various security agencies in Bayelsa state. We urge you to look seriously at the call for State Police or state security agency to protect our people. We are not short of manpower to secure our states and regions. The popular Egbesu Boys can ably be recruited to do the job, and they are more than capable. The ship of state is drifting but the captain of the ship is in deep slumber rather than wake him up, those around him are muttering Sai Baba in self deceit. God help Nigeria.”

Speaking on the state of Nigeria’s economy, Orbih, while commending Diri for being “a true party man,” said:

“We commend you and your colleagues for the Uyo declaration, especially your position on the worrisome and frightening debt profile of the country. The APC Federal Government’s unbridled appetite for Chinese loans has mortgaged the future of our country. The loans are not channelled to productive ventures but to rail construction to Niger Republic.

“At a time Nigerians are finding it extremely difficult to cope with APC inflicted hardship on our people, our economy is in shambles.”

He also expressed worries that the country’s democratic structures may become threatened as the ruling All Progressives Congress allegedly populates the electoral commission with known party members.

“Our Party must rise up to the challenge of saving our democracy. We condemn the choice of known APC members for INEC appointment as commissioners. The greatest threat to our democracy is a partisan INEC that conducts inconclusive elections when APC is losing badly. We join patriotic Nigerians in calling on Mr President to sign the electoral bill. Even if they fail in every thing, they should not fail to sign the new electoral bill.”

He added, “Your Excellency, the PDP Governors achievements in the South-South will be the political spring board for PDP renaissance. Continue your good work. God bless you.”

Governor Diri, in his response, commended Orbih for the role he played in recapturing Edo State from the APC, describing him and the Working Committee as very committed and focused. He also noted that with such calibre of party leadership, the presidency will be won by the party come 2023.

Diri promised to convey Orbih’s counsels to other governors in the region for prompt action, and also called on his colleagues to rise up and help the country out of its present situation.

