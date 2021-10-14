Recurring foot injury to keep Nadal out until further notice

World number six Rafael Nadal says he does not know when he will play tennis again as he aims to recover from a recurring foot injury.

The 35-year-old Spaniard last played in August at the Citi Open in Washington.

Prior to the US Open, the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced that the injury to his left foot would rule him out for the rest of the year.

Nadal struggled with back problems at the start of the year and then withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

“I don’t know when I will play again,” said Nadal.

“There are always things that I can’t control 100%, but inside my head I’m clear on what my objectives are and I trust that things will follow a positive course.”

