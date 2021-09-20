Sports
Red-hot Osimhen on target again as Napoli maintain perfect start in Serie A
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli as they thrashed Udinese 4-0 in Serie A on Monday night.
Osimhen had opened his goal account for the season with a brace in their Europa League outing at Leicester City last Thursday.
The Nigeria international made another effort today in another away encounter, and the win keeps Napoli’s 100% start to the league season intact.
Osimhen opened the scoring in the 24th minute, putting Napoli 1-0 ahead after skipper Lorenzo Insigne sprinted down the left flank and beat Marco Silvestri with a lob, with Osimhen touching the ball in just before it crossed the line.
The other scorers for Napoli were Amir Rrahmani, who doubled the lead in the 35th minute, Kalidou Koulibaly, who scored on 52 minutes, and Hirving Lozano, who sealed the rout in the 84th minute.
Osimhen did not play the entire game as he was replaced by Andrea Petagna in the 81st minute.
Napoli sit at the summit of the league with perfect 12 points, as they have now bagged four wins out of the four Serie A games played so far this season.
They are the only team yet to lose any point this season. They face Sampdoria in their matchday five encounter on Thursday.
