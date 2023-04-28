Reddit to introduce new Discord-like chat feature. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Clubhouse lays off half of workforce to cope with new demands

Social audio platform, Clubhouse, has laid off half of its total workforce to cope with new demanding challenges.

The development was contained in a joint statement by the company’s co-founders, Paul Davison and Rohan Seth seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The once-trending app, which grew quickly during the pandemic, has struggled to stay relevant as economies recover and people resume their daily routines from before the virus.

“Today @rohanseth and I made the difficult decision to significantly reduce the size of our team and say goodbye to a lot of amazing teammates,” Davison tweeted.

This is the note we shared with our team — all brilliant, creative people who any company would be lucky to hire. As a founder you dream of working with people like this. We hope to make them proud by sharing the next evolution of Clubhouse with you soon. https://t.co/Ded0yyChGQ — Paul Davison (@pdavison) April 27, 2023

The company that had raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from high-profile investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, and DST Global seems to be taking drastic measures to refocus and adapt its strategy.

With the recent layoff, Clubhouse joins the exhaustive list of tech giants that reduced their workforces over the year.

2. Reddit to introduce new Discord-like chat feature

American social news aggregation, and content rating platform, Reddit, has announced its intentions to test Discord-like chat channels with select subreddits.

Read also:Nigeria launches $618M subvention to fund startups. 2 other stories and a trivia

This was contained in the social channel’s post on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that with this change, the social network hopes to provide community members with additional ways to communicate with one another than just the standard asynchronous commenting system.

The business claimed to have gained knowledge from earlier chat products like the community chat rooms feature, which was dropped in 2020.

“We love our ‘tree of posts,’ asynchronous text-based communities, and making sure they have what they need to thrive is important to us.

“At the same time, we want to provide options for communities that like to interact in different ways, or that have sub-groups that like to interact in different ways,” they posted.

Reddit now joins WhatsApp and Telepath social network Wavelength to launch new ways for communities to host conversations.

Tech Trivia: The term “UX” is a common abbreviation for which phrase?

A. User interface

B. User experience

C. User X-factor

D. User example

Answer: see end of post

3. Pinterest discloses multiyear strategic ad partnership with Amazon

American image-sharing and social media service, Pinterest, has disclosed its multiyear strategic ad partnership with Amazon.

The company announced the partnership on its blog seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

According to the post, the partnership is aimed at bringing more brands and relevant products to its platform.

The business added that starting later this year, the installation of the Amazon advertisements integrations will happen over several quarters.

“Our partnership with Amazon will allow us to scale these efforts in meaningful ways,” it said.

Commenting on the partnership, Amazon SVP, Paul Kotas, said in a statement:

“Amazon Ads is delighted to partner with Pinterest and make it even easier for customers to discover and buy relevant products through shoppable content, while also providing differentiated value for brands.”

Trivia Answer: User Experience

User experience, commonly abbreviated “UX,” is the experience a person has using a product or service.

Dino In the technology world, this often refers to a hardware device or software program

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now