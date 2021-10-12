‘Redouble your efforts to achieve set targets,’ Buhari charges ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed ministers and permanent secretaries to redouble their efforts and work towards ensuring the total delivery of the current administration’s target to improve living conditions in Nigeria.

The President, who gave the directive at the end of the two-day Mid-term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, also instructed the ministers to ‘‘ramp up implementation’’ of their mandates along the Nine Priority Areas of the administration.

He stressed the need for synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities in the country to keep the economy on a growth trajectory.

Buhari said: “The retreat provided an opportunity for us to undertake an objective assessment of our stewardship in line with the contract we signed with the Nigerian people to deliver on our electoral promises.

“From the assessment report and discussions at this retreat, I am glad to note that progress has been made towards the achievement of our objectives.

“The independent performance assessment report presented on Day One of the retreat indicates that significant progress has been achieved in the delivery of the ministerial mandates.

“Distinguished participants, the discussions at the retreat have prompted the need for us to ramp up implementation on the deliverables.

“We must close the gaps in our implementation efforts to ensure that we attain set targets by 2023.”

The President, therefore, directed the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to immediately begin the process of convening quarterly coordination meetings for each priority area based on the collaborative results framework.

According to him, the aim of these meetings was to ascertain the status of implementation across the nine priority areas, identify bottlenecks, and proffer immediate solutions.

“All ministers and permanent secretaries must be in attendance. These are not meetings to delegate,’’ he added.

President Buhari further instructed the Office of the SGF to immediately commence engagement with stakeholders to agree and push forward a framework for the institutionalisation of the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit.

“All ministers and permanent secretaries are to promote a robust performance culture across the Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) by setting up intra-ministerial delivery task teams,” he concluded.

