Reduce criticisms, build hope, UN begs Nigerian youths

The United Nations (UN) has implored Nigerian youths to work towards the unity of the country rather than resorting to criticisms.

This call was made over the weekend by the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, who also advised that they should start building the country with their God-given skills and talents.

Mohammed’s statement was issued and signed by the National Information Officer, UN Office, Nigeria, Oluseyi Soremekun.

The statement was titled, ‘Be proud of Nigeria, don’t condemn her, don’t lose hope -– DSG Amina J. Mohammed tells young Nigerians’.

According to her, “if you do not want to build this nation, I do not know where you want to go. I can assure you the world is not ready to take 240 million Nigerians. Therefore, let’s think about how to salvage it together.”

The UN Chief also implored the youth to be proud of their country while not losing hope for a better future.

“You have got education, you have the tools, and you have a huge future ahead of you, and you are condemning yourself before you start on that journey. Do not do that! Be proud of Nigeria your country; do not condemn her and do not lose hope.

Regarding criticism of the country, the former Nigerian minister of environment explained, “Whilst I agree that the potential of this country has not been fully met by successive governments, but I disagree with the view that there is no hope; I disagree with total condemnation of Nigeria. Nigeria is a great country and the best on earth.”

