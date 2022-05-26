Entertainment
Reekado Banks unveils next career move
Nigerian recording artiste, Reekado Banks has revealed that he is prepared to become a chef once he quits his music career.
Speaking via his official Twitter account, Banks real name, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon mentioned that he intends on leaving music at the age of 38.
The former Mavins records signee who is currently 28 years of age and is currently one of the leading musicians in the entertainment industry has explained to his fans what to expect in the next decade.
Reekado Banks wrote on his social media page, “Switching careers completely when I’m 38. I’m going to become a chef”
Switching careers completely when im 38. Im going to become a chef
— REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) May 25, 2022
