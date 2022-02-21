Entertainment
Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, denies marrying new wife
Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has denied reports that he has tied the knot with another woman.
The businessman married Regina Daniels as his sixth and latest wife in April 2019. He has since not taken a new partner.
In a post shared on his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, the polygamous businessman disregarded reports that he is taking a new wife.
He stated he would report the “miscreants” circulating the false news to the police and that when he reports them, people shouldn’t accuse him of using the law against them.
His post reads:
”NED NWOKO MARRIES ANOTHER WIFE…
”This is fake news and YOU shouldn’t help to propagate it.
Read also: Actress Regina Daniels denies using ‘love enhancer’ to marry husband Ned Nwoko
“If I want to marry,it will not be done in secrecy.
“There is a particular group of little minded faceless individuals who believe they can gain followership in social media by using my name to create sensational news every week.
“I will keep being law abiding and reporting the miscreants to the police for appropriate actions.
When such misguided individuals are arrested,don’t accuse me of using the law against them”
-HON.PRINCE NED NWOKO.”
