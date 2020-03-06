Regional security only way to go, welcome to the club, Fani-Kayode tells S’South govs

Femi Fani-Kayode has applauded the South-South Governors Forum over the move to set up a regional security outfit for the region.
Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, said regional security outfit was the only way to go in the current Nigerian security situation.
The South-South governors had on Thursday declared that they were going to set up a security outfit similar to Amotekun in the oil rich region.
The South West governors recently set up Amotekun, a local security outfit that will help checkmate the activities of killer herdsmen and other criminals in the region.
Happy that the South-South governors also want to toll similar path, Fani-Kayode wrote on his Twitter handle-@realFFK:
“I commend the South South governors for finding the courage and mustering the resolve to set up a regional security outfit. That is the ONLY way forward!
“Welcome to the club!”
