Register before expiration of amnesty deadline, immigration warns illegal migrants

A warning has been issued to foreigners living in Nigeria illegally to get registered before the expiration of the amnesty deadline or face a lengthy jail term or hefty fine in lieu of the punishment.

The warning was issued on Thursday by the Jigawa State Comptroller of the service through the command’s spokesman, Superintendent Bala Adamu in Dutse, the state capital

According to Adamu, any foreigner who refuses to get registered will be liable to three years imprisonment or a fine of five hundred thousand naira in lieu of the prison sentence.

He said that the Nigerian Immigration Service has registered a total of 2,041 foreigners residing illegally in Jigawa State, three days to the expiration of the deadline given to the foreigners residing illegally in the state.

“Registration is compulsory for all foreigners, 18 years and above residing in the country for more than 19 months,” Adamu stated.

The NIS had earlier informed that the registration exercise will enhance the monitoring and control of non-nationals, aid sharing of data and encourage partnership after the Federal Government had set the 12th of January, 2020 as a dateline to foreigners living illegally in the country without being registered.

