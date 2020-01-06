Register your vehicles within 7 days or face prosecution, Lagos Police warns

The Lagos State Police Command has told owners of unregistered vehicles in the state to have them registered in seven days or face prosecution.

The directive was made in a statement issued on Sunday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, adding that criminal elements had devised a means of operating with unregistered vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public without any trace.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had set up a special operation to clamp down on traffic law violators in a bid to restore sanity on Lagos roads.

Elkana further added that the ultimatum starts today (Monday) and elapses by 11.59pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020, while the clampdown will begin on Monday, January 13, 2020.

He added that traffic violators would instantly be arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court.

Elkana said: “The Lagos State Police Command has issued a seven-day ultimatum to owners and operators of unregistered vehicles in Lagos State to register their vehicles or face the full weight of the law. Also affected are vehicles with covered or defaced number plates, vehicles with fake number plates and vehicles without number plates.

“Users of number plates with special inscriptions like ‘Chief’, ‘Chairman’, ‘Ambassador’, ‘Baale’, ‘Iyaloja’, ‘Sarki’, or bearing personal names, among others, are required by law to register such customised number plates. Escort vehicles and bullion vans must also be registered. It is not enough to inscribe just the word: ‘Escort’ or ‘Pilot’ as it is not sufficient enough to track such vehicles. Vehicles displayed for sale in various car marts must have the dealers’ stickers conspicuously pasted for easy identification.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has set up a special operation to clamp down on violators of traffic laws and to embark on massive enforcement at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum. The ultimatum will start from Monday, January 6, 2020, and elapsed by 11.59pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The massive clampdown begins on January 13, 2020, until sanity is restored on our roads.

“This enforcement becomes necessary considering the fact that criminal elements in the recent past have devised a means of operating with such vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public without any trace.

“A recent example was a case that occurred on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, where an operator of a Bureau De Change was attacked, robbed and murdered by a criminal gang that used an unregistered vehicle, making it difficult for detectives to track the vehicle.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 4 (1) of the Road Traffic Act, Cap 548, prohibited the use of unregistered, unlicensed and unmarked vehicles. Any person, who forges or fraudulently defaces, alters, mutilates or adds anything to a licence or identification mark, or uses on their vehicle a licence or identification mark belonging to another vehicle is guilty of an offence under Section 32 of the Act.”

