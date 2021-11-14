Reigning champions France qualify for Qatar World Cup

France have sealed their spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they will be defending the title they won in Russia three years ago.

The French team qualified for the tournament after clinching an 8-0 victory over Kazakhstan in the qualifiers, berthing their place with one game remaining.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, Karim Benzema bagged a brace while Antonio Griezmann and Rabiot both scored a goal each.

Mbappe’s hat-trick, which came in the first 30 minutes, was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.

His first came in the sixth minute when he turned in an early cut-back before he finished a Kingsley Coman cross from close range and headed in a third.

Victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining.

Elsewhere, world number one side Belgium also sealed progression to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over Estonia.

