Politics
Reject APC, PDP over failures in security and economy,’ Kwankwaso tells Nigerians at NNPP rally
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Thursday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as total failures that must be rejected by Nigerians in next month’s elections.
Kwankwaso, who made the call during the NNPP’s North-East zonal presidential rally in Bauchi, warned Nigerians against voting for any of the two political parties, particularly the APC, in the elections.
The former Kano State governor stressed the need for Nigerians to vote out the APC and PDP because they had misruled the country for over two decades.”
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to tell the people of North East and Nigeria as a whole that our party, the NNPP has come to age now, we are in all the wards of this country.”
READ ALSO:‘Obasanjo, Clark disgraced themselves by endorsing Obi’, Kwankwaso fumes
The NNPP presidential candidate also urged the party supporters to work for its victory in the elections.
“APC and PDP have failed the country in terms of security, in terms of economy, in terms of infrastructure, and of course, even in terms of unity among Nigerians.
“The NNPP is the only answer to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country as a result of leadership failure that has been witnessed within the period under review.”
Yemi Kanji
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...