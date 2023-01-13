Reject APC, PDP over failures in security and economy,’ Kwankwaso tells Nigerians at NNPP rally

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Thursday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as total failures that must be rejected by Nigerians in next month’s elections.

Kwankwaso, who made the call during the NNPP’s North-East zonal presidential rally in Bauchi, warned Nigerians against voting for any of the two political parties, particularly the APC, in the elections.

The former Kano State governor stressed the need for Nigerians to vote out the APC and PDP because they had misruled the country for over two decades.”

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to tell the people of North East and Nigeria as a whole that our party, the NNPP has come to age now, we are in all the wards of this country.”

READ ALSO:‘Obasanjo, Clark disgraced themselves by endorsing Obi’, Kwankwaso fumes

The NNPP presidential candidate also urged the party supporters to work for its victory in the elections.

“APC and PDP have failed the country in terms of security, in terms of economy, in terms of infrastructure, and of course, even in terms of unity among Nigerians.

“The NNPP is the only answer to the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country as a result of leadership failure that has been witnessed within the period under review.”

Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now