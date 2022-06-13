‘Reject Labour Party in 2023 elections,’ Umahi tells people of Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Monday urged the people of the state to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Umahi, who made the call during a meeting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria and traditional rulers at the new executive chambers of the Government House in Abakaliki, urged the people to reject the Labour Party next year.

He said APC has been good to the state, and supports his administration.

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, is the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Umahi insisted that he owes no one apology for insisting that the state would vote for APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, next year.

He said: “Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC.

“The states that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them. The agenda of God for Ebonyi State is Ebonyi State agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you, will you vote for us?

“Tell them do not look for our votes, our votes belong to APC

“Tinubu started with only one state and used it to liberate his people. We need to tell all of them that we have risen.”

