Rejection of old notes a serious crime under the law —Gov Abdulrasaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq on Tuesday warned marketers as well as citizens in Kwara State against rejecting old naira notes which the Supreme Court had ordered legitimate till the end of this year.

This warning followed a statement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in obedience to the order of the apex court regarding the naira redesign policy.

The CBN in a statement issued by its Director of Communication, Isa Abdulmumin, said the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes remain legal tender till the last day of the year.

Speaking on the development, Governor Abdulrasaq in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said further rejection of the old notes will be a serious breach of the law.

Abdulrasaq also urged commerical banks operating in the state to offer necessary help capable of making transactions easier for the people.

The statement read: “Per the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the latest circular of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the old naira notes still remain a legal tender in the country. Banks are now officially issuing the old naira notes (including N500, N1000).

“I, therefore, urge all residents of our state to spend and receive both the old and the new naira notes.

“This appeal especially goes to our marketers/traders. Further rejection of the old naira notes is in breach of the Supreme Court judgment. Such rejection is also inflicting economic pains on ourselves.

“Marketers, and indeed everyone in the state, can and should receive the old and new naira notes since commercial banks are now receiving the two. Citizens are to note that rejection of the legal tender, such as the old naira note, is a serious crime under our law.

“I also implore the banks to kindly extend every support within their powers to our people to ease all their transactions as things return to normal.”

